City of Surrey Logo

February 23, 2023

NOTICE OF 2023 – PARCEL TAX ROLL REVIEW PANEL MEETING

TAKE NOTICE THAT the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel meeting will be held on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., in Meeting Room 1 East at City Hall, 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, B.C.

In accordance with Section 204 of the Community Charter, S.B.C. 2003, c.26, in relation to those parcel taxes being imposed for the first time, the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel will consider the authentication of the Parcel Tax Roll. The jurisdiction of the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel is limited to a review and correction of the Parcel Tax Roll as to:

  • An error or omission respecting a name or address on the parcel tax roll;
  • An error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel;
  • An error or omission respecting the taxable area or the taxable frontage of a parcel; and/or
  • An exemption that has been improperly allowed or disallowed.

The Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel will not hear an appeal unless written notice has been made to the City Collector at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the sitting of the Review Panel, by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The 2023 Parcel Tax Roll will be available for inspection, at the Property and Payment Services counter at Surrey City Hall during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, between February 23 and March 9, 2023.

For more information, please call the Property and Payment Services Section at 604-591-4181.

website: www.surrey.ca

Previous story
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO SELL CITY LANDS
Next story
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Just Posted

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s hospital services ‘severely insufficient,’ SBOT report charges

A Surrey senior pleaded guilty last month to telecommunicating to lure a child under 16. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
Surrey senior pleads guilty to child luring

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017. All three men charged in relation to his killing have now been sentenced.
Shooter who chased and killed Surrey man in Abbotsford sentenced to 10 years

(Submitted photo: City of Surrey)
First of four City of Surrey tree sales events opens online March 1