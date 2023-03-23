NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT ZONES TO PERMIT SECONDARY SUITES

CITY OF SURREY NOTICE

The Council of the City of Surrey has approved the recommendations of Corporate Report 2020-R162 which supports the inclusion of one secondary suite in Comprehensive Development Zones (CD Zones) that regulate single family dwellings and that have adequate lot size, width and depth to provide at least three off-street parking spaces.

Pursuant to Section 464(2) of the Local Government Act, Council has waived the public hearing and will consider first reading of the following bylaws at the April 3, 2023, Regular Council Land Use meeting.

Written comments can be submitted by mail, fax or email to the Planning & Development Department, 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8, Fax: (604) 501 2507, email: fkwong@surrey.ca, no later than April 14, 2023 at 12:00 pm.

Copies of the Corporate Report, Bylaws and related information may be viewed online at www.surrey.ca.

Address: 12534, 12538, 12542, 12548, 12560, 12568, 12572, 12580 and 12588 – 64 Avenue;

6308 and 6298 – 125A Street;

6278, 6288, 6292, 6318, 6326, 6332, 6340, 6352, 6360, 6372, 6380, 6386, 6390, 6398, 6395, 6385, 6377, 6361, 6355, 6341, 6333, 6325, 6319, 6303, 6297, 6291, 6289, 6283, 6277 and 6271 – 125A Street;

6301, 6299, 6389, 6321, 6315, 6297 and 6287- 126 Street;

12599, 12589, 12579, 12550, 12558, 12566, 12572, 12582, 12588 and 12596 – 62B Avenue;

12545 – 62A Avenue

Purpose: To convert CD Bylaw 13186 to CD Bylaw 20517 “Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 27 (CD 27), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20517”.

