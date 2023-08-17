Notice of Civil Claim – Karanpreet Singh

NO. M-212707

VANCOUVER REGISTRY

In The Supreme Court of British Columbia

BETWEEN:

ANIS AHMAD HUSSAIN

PLAINTIFF

AND

KARANPREET SINGH and SAMARDEEP SINGH BRAR

DEFENDANTS

Form 10 ADVERTISEMENT

To: Karanpreet Singh

TAKE NOTICE THAT on the 1st day of May 2023 an order was made for service on you of a Notice of Civil Claim issued from the Vancouver Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in proceeding number M-212707 by way of this advertisement.

In the proceeding, the plaintiff claims the following relief against you: an award for non-pecuniary damages; past and future special damages; loss of past and future income; loss of earning capacity; past and future care costs; interest pursuant to the Court Order Interest Act, [R.S.B.C] 1996, c.79; the costs of this action; and such further and other relief as to this Honorable Court may seem just and meet.

You must file a responding pleading within the period required under the Supreme Court Civil Rules failing which further proceedings, including judgement, may be taken against you without notice to you.

You may obtain from the Vancouver Registry, at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2E1, a copy of the Notice of Civil Claim and the order providing for service by this advertisement.

This advertisement is placed by Hammerco Lawyers LLP whose address for service is Suite 400 – 2233 Columbia Street, Vancouver, BC V5Y 0M6, Fax: 604-269-8511.