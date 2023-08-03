Notice of Civil Claim – Parvinder Singh

CRAIG RYAN GARRIOTT v. PARVINDER SINGH

ADVERTISEMENT

To: Parvinder Singh

TAKE NOTICE that on July 26, 2023 an Order was made for service on you of a Notice of Civil Claim issued in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, New Westminster Registry Action #M246078, by way of this advertisement.

In the proceeding, the Plaintiff claims the following relief against you: general damages, special damages and costs for personal injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 1, 2020.

You must file a Response to Civil Claim within the period required under the Supreme Court Civil Rules, failing which further proceedings, including judgment, may be taken against you without notice to you.

You may obtain a copy of the Notice of Civil Claim and Order from the New Westminster Registry at 651 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster, BC

This advertisement is placed by the Plaintiff whose address for service is c/o McQuarrie Hunter LLP, 1500 – 13450 – 102nd Avenue, Surrey, B.C. V3T 5X3