No. M-211248 VANCOUVER Registry

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA

BETWEEN JOSEPH ALAIN GRANDMAISON PLAINTIFF AND BRIAN MCNIE and ELLEN SADLER DEFENDANTS

To: Defendant Brian McNie

TAKE NOTICE THAT on February 27, 2023 an order was made for service on you of the Amended Notice of Civil Claim issued from the Vancouver Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in proceeding number M-211248 by way of this advertisement.

In the proceeding, the Plaintiff claims the following relief against you:

The Plaintiff seeks a Declaration that one or more of his Accident- related injuries do not fall under the category of minor injuries as pursuant to the Insurance (Vehicle) Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 231, and Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation, B.C. Reg. 48/2020 and amendments thereto. The Plaintiff further seeks an Order that one or more of the Defendants pay the Plaintiff on a joint and several basis: general damages; cost of future care; damages for loss of housekeeping capacity; special damages including damages for medical and rehabilitation expenses; interest pursuant to the Court Order Interest Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 79, and amendments thereto; costs of this action; and such further and other relief as this Honourable Court deems just.

You must file a responding pleading within the period required under the Supreme Court Civil Rules failing which further proceedings, including judgment, may be taken against you without notice to you.

You may obtain, from the Vancouver Registry, at 800 Smithe Street, a copy of the Amended Notice of Civil Claim and the order providing for service by this advertisement.

This advertisement is placed by the Plaintiff whose address for service is 1008-808 Nelson Street, Box 12102, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2H2.