Legal Notice The Supreme Court Notice Logo

March 23, 2023

NOTICE OF CIVIL CLAIM

No. M-211248

VANCOUVER Registry
IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
BETWEEN
JOSEPH ALAIN GRANDMAISON
PLAINTIFF
AND
BRIAN MCNIE and ELLEN SADLER
DEFENDANTS
ADVERTISEMENT

To: Defendant Brian McNie

TAKE NOTICE THAT on February 27, 2023 an order was made for service on you of the Amended Notice of Civil Claim issued from the Vancouver Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in proceeding number M-211248 by way of this advertisement.

In the proceeding, the Plaintiff claims the following relief against you:

  1. The Plaintiff seeks a Declaration that one or more of his Accident- related injuries do not fall under the category of minor injuries as pursuant to the Insurance (Vehicle) Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 231, and Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation, B.C. Reg. 48/2020 and amendments thereto.
  2. The Plaintiff further seeks an Order that one or more of the Defendants pay the Plaintiff on a joint and several basis: general damages; cost of future care; damages for loss of housekeeping capacity; special damages including damages for medical and rehabilitation expenses; interest pursuant to the Court Order Interest Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 79, and amendments thereto; costs of this action; and such further and other relief as this Honourable Court deems just.

You must file a responding pleading within the period required under the Supreme Court Civil Rules failing which further proceedings, including judgment, may be taken against you without notice to you.

You may obtain, from the Vancouver Registry, at 800 Smithe Street, a copy of the Amended Notice of Civil Claim and the order providing for service by this advertisement.

This advertisement is placed by the Plaintiff whose address for service is 1008-808 Nelson Street, Box 12102, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2H2.

Previous story
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Next story
U-Pak Mobile Storage – Unpaid Locker

Just Posted

Police arrested one man outside Laura’s Coffee Corner on Tuesday (March 21, 2023), following reports of a man brandishing a knife. (City of White Rock file photo)
MLA helps de-escalate situation as man brandishes knife outside White Rock café

Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident after a black Jaguar sedan crashed into a tree in the centre median on 72 Avenue in Surrey on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Dramatic single-vehicle crash in Surrey sends driver to hospital in critical condition

The Tour de White Rock, along with other BC Superweek races except the Gastown event in Vancouver, has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row. (File photo)
Tour de White Rock will not return to seaside city this summer

Aren Alexander Smith has been revealed as the victim of a recent shooting in South Surrey from March 13. The suspect in the investigation took off in a white Penske Ford Transit van shortly after the shooting, according to IHIT. (IHIT handout photos)
IHIT identifies victim in South Surrey shooting, seeks public assistance