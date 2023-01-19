City of Surrey

January 19, 2023

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO SELL CITY LANDS

COMMUNITY CHARTER S.B.C. 2003 CHAPTER 26

Pursuant to Sections 26 and 94 of the Community Charter S.B.C. 2003, Chapter 26, as amended, the City of Surrey hereby gives notice of the intention to dispose of the following City lands:

Legal Description: PID: 031-862-268, That Part of Section 8 Township 2 New Westminster District Shown as Parcel A on Plan EPP63022

Civic Address: A 668.7 m² portion of road at 6370 and 6362 – 131A Street, 13174 – 64 Avenue, 13190 – 64 Avenue and 6365 – 132 Street.

Property Description: The property is a portion of redundant road. It is designated Urban in the Official Community Plan. It is currently zoned Single Family Residential (RF) and Local Commercial (C-4). The City is selling this 668.7 m² portion of the road for consolidation with adjacent properties.

Purchasers: 581947 B.C. Ltd.

Nature of Disposition: Fee Simple

Selling Price: Nine Hundred and Twenty-One Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty Dollars and Ninety-Six Cents. ($921,320.96)

Further information can be obtained from the City of Surrey, Realty Services Division, Engineering Department, 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8. Phone (604) 591 4896.

THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS FOR THE PURPOSE OF PUBLIC DISCLOSURE ONLY, NOT SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER

