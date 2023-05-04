Notice of Public Hearing: Monday, May 15, 2023

“Surrey Zoning By-law, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20946”

Application: 7921-0310-00

Location: 14118 and 14174 – 64 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to rezone the site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Comprehensive Development Zone (By-law No. 16604) and One-Acre Residential Zone to Multiple Residential 30 Zone in order to develop 46 townhouse units on the subject site.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit in order to reduce the minimum side (south) yard setback from 6.0 metres to 4.6 metres for the second and third storey of buildings 6, 7, 8 and 9; and reduce the setback of a free-standing sign to 0.6 metres to the south lot line.

“Surrey Zoning By-law, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment By-law, 1993, No.12144, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20945”

Application: 7923-0010-00

Location: 11125 – 124 Street

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to amend Comprehensive Development By-law No. 12144 in order to increase the number of allowable arcade games and to permit outdoor recreational facilities, limited to go carts, for an expanding commercial tenant (Central City Fun Park) on the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map.

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20941”

“Surrey Zoning By-law, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20942”

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 118 (CD 118), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20943”

Application: 7919-0327-00; 7919-0327-01

Location: 17049 and 17071 Fraser Highway

Purpose of Bylaws and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is seeking to amend the Official Community Plan (OCP) Figure 3: General Land Use Designations for a portion of the subject site shown hatched on the location map and labelled Block A from Suburban to Urban and a portion shown shaded in grey on the location map and labelled Blocks B and C from Suburban to Multiple Residential. The proposal also includes rezoning a portion of the subject site shown hatched and labelled Block A from One-Acre Residential Zone to Multiple Residential 30 Zone and a portion of the subject site shown shaded in grey and labelled Blocks B and C from One-Acre Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to develop two 5-storey purpose built rental apartment buildings (233 units) and an 88-unit townhouse development in Fleetwood. The exact location and area definition of the lands being amended can be found in the Survey Plan contained within the bylaws.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to increase the maximum lot coverage from 45% to 49% on proposed Lot 2; and reduce the minimum west side yard setback for Buildings 1 to 4 from 6.0 metres to 5.5 metres, and for Building 5 from 6.0 metres to 4.0 metres on proposed Lot 2.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 117 (CD 117), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20940”

Application: 7922-0112-00

Location: 13314 – 64 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Single Family Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to develop a two-storey child care centre to accommodate up to 146 children.

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Text Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20935”

“Surrey Zoning By-law, 1993, No. 12000, Text Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20936”

Purpose: A Bylaw to align related figures and land use designations with the Newton-King George Boulevard Plan with those in the Official Community Plan. The Plan will create a compact, sustainable, and transit-oriented community with a diverse offering of housing types, interconnected transportation choices, and local amenities that serve all residents. The Zoning amendment Bylaw will include amenity contributions for the Newton-King George Boulevard Plan based upon the density bonus concept, as described in the Corporate Report 2023-R027.