Notice of Public Hearing

Meeting Date: Monday, January 16, 2023

Meeting at City Hall, 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC

Commencing: 7:00 PM

Live Streamed at www.surrey.ca

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Amendment Bylaw, 2022, No. 20799”

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 95 (CD 95), Bylaw, 2022, No. 20800”

Application: 7921-0313-00

Location: 10201, 10207 to 10219, 10221 to 10227, and 10229 to 10239 King George Boulevard

Purpose of Bylaws and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to amend the Official Community Plan (OCP), Table 7a: Land Use Designation Exceptions by adding site specific permission for the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map to permit a density up to 10.9 FAR within the “Downtown” designation. The proposal also includes rezoning the same site from Community Commercial Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to develop a 67-storey mixed-use building consisting of a 7-storey commercial and office podium including 19,422 square metres of commercial and office floor space, an 8-storey residential podium and residential tower consisting of 746 residential dwelling units.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2022, No. 20814”

Application: 7921-0274-00

Location: 5682 – 146 Street

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Half-Acre Residential Zone to Quarter Acre Residential Zone in order to subdivide the subject site into two single-family residential lots.

New Liquor Primary License for Royal Canadian Legion (Whalley Legion)

Application: 7922-0332-00

Location: 10626 City Parkway

Purpose of Liquor Primary License: The applicant is requesting a liquor primary license to permit the Whalley Legion to operate as a liquor primary establishment at their permanent location shown shaded in grey on the location map. The applicant is proposing the following limitations: a proposed maximum occupant load of 410 persons; and the proposed hours of operation for the liquor primary establishment are from 11:00 a.m. to no later than 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11:00 a.m. to no later than 2:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2022, No. 20803”

Application: 7922-0041-00

Location: 13630 and 13644 – 60 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone a portion of the subject site shown hatched and labelled as Block B on the location map from Single Family Residential Zone to Single Family Residential 13 Zone in order to allow subdivision into five single family lots. The exact location and area definition of the lands being amended can be found in the Survey Plan contained within the bylaw.

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Amendment Bylaw, 2020, No. 20063”

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2020, No. 20059”

Application: 7919-0060-00, 7919-0060-01

Location: 13740 to 13760 – 104 Avenue; 13772 to 13790 – 104 Avenue; 13777 Central Avenue

Purpose of Bylaws: The applicant is requesting to amend Comprehensive Development Bylaw No. 20059 in order to allow for an increase in density and changes in Form and Character to a previously supported phased development of three high-rise buildings in City Centre, to accommodate a proposed re-alignment of a road through the site and an increase in floor area. This bylaw is proceeding in conjunction with Bylaw No. 20063. The exact location and area definition of the lands being amended can be found in the Survey Plan contained within the bylaw(s).

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2022, No. 20810”

Application: 7922-0182-00

Location: 6884 and 6904 – 152 Street; 6875 – 153 Street

Purpose of Bylaw and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to rezone the site shown hatched on the location map from General Agriculture Zone to Business Park 3 Zone in order to consolidate the two properties with 6875 – 153 Street and develop a multi-tenant tilt-up industrial building on the subject site.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to reduce the minimum front (west) yard setback from 7.5 metres to 7.1 metres to architectural elements on the principal building face; and reduce the minimum width of a continuous landscaping strip along the developed portion of the lot abutting a highway from 3 metres to 1.5 metre along the south property line.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 97 (CD 97), Bylaw, 2022, No. 20806”

Application: 7921-0371-00

Location: 12823 and 12841

No. 10 (58 Avenue) Highway

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone a portion of the subject site at 12841 No. 10 (58 Avenue) Highway shown hatched and labelled as Block A on the location map, and the subject site at 12823 No. 10 (58 Avenue) Highway shown shaded in grey on the location map from Local Commercial Zone and Combined Service Gasoline Station Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to facilitate a lot line adjustment and to reflect the existing uses on the site. The exact location and area definition of the lands being amended can be found in the Survey Plan contained within the bylaw.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2022, No. 20813”

Application: 7921-0202-00

Location: 5670 – 146 Street

Purpose of Bylaw and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Half-Acre Residential Zone to Quarter Acre Residential Zone in order to allow subdivision into two single-family residential lots.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to reduce the side yard (north) setback from 2.4 metres to 1.97 metres from the north property line to the principal building face.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 96 (CD 96), Bylaw, 2022, No. 20811”

Application: 7921-0268-00

Location: 13412 – 96 Avenue (13414 – 96 Avenue) and 13420 – 96 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Single Family Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to permit the development of a 6-storey rental apartment building consisting of 60 dwelling units in City Centre.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2012, No. 17702, Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 20807”

Application: 7922-0341-00

Location: 13475 Central Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to amend Comprehensive Development Bylaw No. 17702 in order to permit cultural uses within an existing mixed-use high-rise development (3-Civic Plaza).

