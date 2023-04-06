NOTICE OF REZONING BYLAW

Pursuant to Section 464 (2) of the Local Government Act and Section 51.2 of “Council Procedure Bylaw, 2004, By-law No. 15300”, as amended, provides for when a local government is not required to hold a public hearing on a proposed zoning bylaw.

Submit your comments in writing by 12:00 noon on Council Meeting day for Council’s consideration to the City Clerk by Mail at 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8, Online Webform at surrey.ca, Email at clerks@surrey.ca or Fax at (604) 501-7578. This Bylaw will not be presented within the Public Hearing part of the Council Meeting; there is no speaking opportunity.

Read the Planning Report and Related Documents at City Hall Monday to Friday 8:30am-4:30pm except statutory holidays or online at surrey.ca.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Surrey Council will consider first reading for bylaw “Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20905” on April 17, 2023 at 7 pm at 13450—104 Avenue, Surrey, Surrey City Hall.

Application: 7922-0016-00

Location: 11510 Millar Road

Purpose of Bylaw and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to rezone the site shown in grey on the location map from Single Family Residential Zone to Single Family Residential (13) Zone in order to subdivide the subject site into two single family small lots.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to reduce the Type II minimum lot depth requirement from 24 metres to 22 metres for proposed Lots 1 & 2; to reduce the rear yard setback requirement from 7.5 metres to 5.5 metres for proposed Lots 1 & 2; to vary the requirement of the Subdivision and Development Bylaw to permit a reduced road width standard for a collector road from 24 metres to 16.50 metres for the fronting portion of Millar Road.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Surrey Council will consider first reading for bylaw “Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20904” on April 17, 2023 at 7 pm at 13450—104 Avenue, Surrey, Surrey City Hall.

Application: 7922-0197-00

Location: 10635 – 160 Street, Portion of unopened lane

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the site shown shaded in grey on the location map from One-Acre Residential Zone to Single Family Residential (13) Zone in order to subdivide the subject site into three single family small lots.