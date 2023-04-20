City of Surrey Logo

April 20, 2023

NOTICE OF REZONING BYLAW

Pursuant to Section 464 (2) of the Local Government Act and Section 51.2 of “Council Procedure Bylaw, 2004, By-law No. 15300”, as amended, provides for when a local government is not required to hold a public hearing on a proposed zoning bylaw.

Submit your comments in writing by 12:00 noon on Council Meeting day for Council’s consideration to the City Clerk by Mail at 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8, Online Webform at surrey.ca, Email at clerks@surrey.ca or Fax at (604) 501-7578. This Bylaw will not be presented within the Public Hearing part of the Council Meeting; there is no speaking opportunity.

Read the Planning Report and Related Documents at City Hall Monday to Friday 8:30am-4:30pm except statutory holidays or online at surrey.ca.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Surrey Council will consider first reading for bylaw “Surrey Zoning By-law, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20928” on May 1, 2023 at 7 pm at 13450—104 Avenue, Surrey, Surrey City Hall.

Application: 7922-0116-00

Location: 9671 – 161A Street

Map1

Purpose of Bylaw and Development Variance Permit : The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from One-Acre Residential Zone to Single Family Residential (13) Zone in order to allow subdivision into four single family lots and one lot to be conveyed to the City for conservation purposes.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to reduce the minimum setback distance for a Class A (red-coded) watercourse from 30 metres to 20 metres.

Pop-up banner image