NOTICE OF ROAD CLOSURE

SURREY CLOSE AND REMOVE THE DEDICATION OF HIGHWAY OF PORTION OF LANE ADJACENT TO 9039 – 152 Street and 15145 to 15161, 15167, 15181 Fraser Highway BYLAW, 2023, NO. 20783.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the City Council of the City of Surrey, pursuant to Section 40 and Section 94 of the Community Charter SBC 2003, c.26, to “Surrey Close and Remove the Dedication of Highway of Portion of Lane Adjacent to 9039 – 152 Street and 15145 to 15161, 15167, 15181 Fraser Highway, Bylaw, 2023, No. 20783” at the Regular Council – Public Hearing meeting on the 30th day of January, 2023.

A bylaw to remove the dedication of a 298.2 square metre portion of unopened road allowance to facilitate consolidation with the southern parcel which comprises a portion of the adjacent lands of Fire Hall No. 6. In accordance with the Community Charter, SBC 2003, c.26, as amended, approval of the disposition of the road will be considered by City Council at a later date.

Should you have any concerns or comments you wish to convey to Council, please submit them in writing, by fax or email to the City Clerk, 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8, Fax: (604) 501 7578, email: clerks@surrey.ca, no later than Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:00 pm. There will also be an opportunity for persons wishing to do so, to make representations to Council at the January 30, 2023 Regular Council – Public Hearing meeting. Please note that this is not a Public Hearing item.

Copies of the bylaw and related documents may be viewed in person or online at surrey.ca commencing Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Any inquiries relating to property issues should be referred to the Realty Section (604-598-5700) or for inquiries relating to traffic issues contact the Transportation Planning Section (604-591-4146), Monday through Friday (except statutory holidays) between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

J. FICOCELLI

City Clerk