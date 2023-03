Estate # 11-2923795

Notice is hereby given that Cesario Santos Valeroso filed an assignment on the 21st day of March, 2023 and that the First Meeting of Creditors will be held on the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT by teleconference:

Bromwich & Smith Inc.,

Licensed Insolvency Trustees

1.855.884.9243 Ext 153

Dated at Calgary this 23rd day of March, 2023

BROMWICH & SMITH INC.

Licensed Insolvency Trustees

800, 800 – 5th Avenue SW, Calgary AB T2P 3T6