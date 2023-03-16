PARCEL TAX NOTICE

CITY OF SURREY

NOTICE OF 2023

PARCEL TAX ROLL REVIEW PANEL MEETING

TAKE NOTICE THAT the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel meeting will be held on Thursday, March 29th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., in Meeting Room 1 East at City Hall, 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, B.C.

In accordance with Section 204 of the Community Charter, S.B.C. 2003, c.26, in relation to those parcel taxes being imposed for the first time, the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel will consider the authentication of the Parcel Tax Roll. The jurisdiction of the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel is limited to a review and correction of the Parcel Tax Roll as to:

An error or omission respecting a name or address on the parcel tax roll;

An error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel;

An error or omission respecting the taxable area or the taxable frontage of a parcel; and/or

An exemption that has been improperly allowed or disallowed.

The Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel will not hear an appeal unless written notice has been made to the City Collector at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the sitting of the Review Panel, by 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The 2023 Parcel Tax Roll will be available for inspection, at the Property and Payment Services counter at Surrey City Hall during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, between March 16 and March 29, 2023.

For more information, please call the Property and Payment Services Section at 604-591-4181.