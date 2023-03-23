PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

MEETING DATE MONDAY APRIL 3, 2023 MEETINGS AT CITY HALL 13450 – 104 AVENUE SURREY, BC COMMENCING: 7PM LIVE-STREAMED AT WWW.SURREY.CA

MORE INFO

Planning & Development 604.591.4441

www.surrey.ca

View Bylaws and related documents online at www.surrey.ca

BE HEARD

Submit online at www.surrey.ca or email City Clerk at clerks@surrey.ca

Fax or mail a letter to City Hall:

13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8

Fax: 604-501-7578

Please refer to the City of Surrey Website at www.surrey.ca and follow the instructions regarding the sign up process.

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20898”

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 109 (CD 109), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20899”

Application: 7922-0255-00

Location: 17101 and 17111 – 80 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaws: The applicant is requesting to an amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP) Figure 3: General Land Use Designation to redesignate the site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Suburban to Urban. The proposal also includes rezoning the site from General Agriculture Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to develop 57 townhouse units on the subject site.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 106 (CD 106), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20897”

Application: 7918-0081-00

Location: 5937 – 144 Street

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site labelled as Block A and Block B on the location map from One-Acre Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to develop one 4-storey mixed-use building consisting of 57 residential units and 7 Commercial Retail Units, and one 5-storey residential building consisting of 64 residential units. The exact location and area definition of the lands being amended can be found in the Survey Plan contained within the bylaw.

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20894”

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 107 (CD 107), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20895”

Application: 7921-0162-00

Location: 7112 – 128 Street (7118 – 128 Street)

Purpose of Bylaws: The applicant is seeking to amend the Official Community Plan (OCP) Figure 3: General Land Use Designations for the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Urban to Multiple Residential, and amend OCP Table 7a: Land Use Designation Exceptions within the “Multiple Residential” designation by adding site specific permission for the subject site to permit a density up to 2.00 FAR. The proposal also includes rezoning the site from Single Family Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to permit the development of a five-storey mixed-use building with commercial units on the ground floor and 47 market rental residential units above.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 105 (CD 105), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20901”

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20902”

Application: 7916-0493-00

Location: 12725, 12741, 12749 and 12759 – 76 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaws and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to rezone a portion of the subject site shown hatched and labelled as Block A and Block B on the location map from Single Family Residential Zone and One Acre Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone. The proposal also includes rezoning another portion of the subject site shown shaded in solid grey and labelled as Block C from One Acre Residential Zone to Light Impact Industrial Zone in order to permit the development of industrial and commercial buildings and a remnant Single Family Residential Zone lot for future development with adjacent land. The exact location and area definition of the lands being amended can be found in the Survey Plan contained within the bylaws.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to reduce the minimum north setback from 7.5 metres to 4.6 metres.