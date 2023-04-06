PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

MEETING DATE MONDAY APRIL 17, 2023 MEETINGS AT CITY HALL 13450 – 104 AVENUE SURREY, BC COMMENCING: 7PM LIVE-STREAMED AT WWW.SURREY.CA

These applications are at the Public Hearing stage, which is a critical time for public input.

Please see surrey.ca for Public Hearing items located south of Colebrook Road/52 Avenue and Cloverdale.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20906”

Application: 7922-0325-00

Location: 5974 – 127A Street

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the site shown in grey on the location map from Single Family Residential (10) Zone to Single Family Residential (13) Zone in order to construct a new house on the subject site.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20907”

Application: 7922-0278-00

Location: 5761 – 146 Street

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Comprehensive Development Zone (CD By-law 15358) to Quarter Acre Residential Zone in order to permit the development of a new single family dwelling.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Text Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20881”

Purpose: A bylaw to increase the Secondary Plan and Infill Area Amenity Contribution, Affordable Housing, Capital Project, and Community Specific Capital Project Community Amenity Contributions rates by 6.8%, calculated using the average annual Vancouver Consumer Price Index for inflation, as described in the Corporate Report 2023-CR037.