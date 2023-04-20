PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

MEETING DATE MONDAY MAY 1, 2023 MEETINGS AT CITY HALL 13450 – 104 AVENUE SURREY, BC COMMENCING: 7PM LIVE-STREAMED AT WWW.SURREY.CA

These applications are at the Public Hearing stage, which is a critical time for public input.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 115 (CD 115), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20922”

Application: 7923-0021-00

Location: 13352 Old Yale Road (13350 Old Yale Road)

Purpose of Bylaw and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Multiple Residential 70 Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to allow for a small-scale drug store within an existing residential development on the site.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to reduce the minimum separation distance between drug stores, small-scale drug stores or methadone dispensaries from 400 metres to 30 metres to permit a small-scale drug store on the subject site.

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20923”

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 113 (CD 113), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20924”

Application: 7922-0223-00

Location: 14518, 14528, 14538, and 14548 – 104A Avenue

Purpose of Bylaws: The applicant is requesting to amend the Official Community Plan (OCP), Table 7A: Land Use Designation Exceptions by adding site specific permission for the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map to permit a density up to 2.35 FAR within the “Multiple Residential” designation. The proposal also includes rezoning the same site from Single Family Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to develop a 6-storey apartment building with approximately 152 dwelling units and underground parking on a consolidated site in Guildford.

“Surrey Zoning By-law, 1993, No. 12000, Text Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20930”

Purpose: A bylaw to amend Part 9 of the Zoning By-law No. 12000, to increase the minimum fine amount with the aim of enhancing the deterrent impact of the bylaw, while also providing consistency with the penalty provisions of other Surrey bylaws, as described in the Corporate Report 2023-R045.