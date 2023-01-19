MEETING DATE: MONDAY JANUARY 30, 2023

Please see surrey.ca for Public Hearing items located south of Colebrook Road/52 Avenue and Cloverdale

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20818”

Application: 7921-0031-00

Location: 12750 and 12768 – 60 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to rezone a portion of the subject site shown hatched and labelled as Block A on the location map from One-Acre Residential Zone to Single Family Residential (13) Zone and a portion of the subject site shown shaded in grey and labelled Block B from One-Acre Residential Zone to Single Family Residential (10) Zone in order to subdivide the subject site into 6 single family small lots. The exact location and area definition of the lands being amended can be found in the Survey Plan contained within the bylaw.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to reduce the minimum lot width for a Type II Interior Lot from 13.4 metres to 13.3 metres for proposed Lots 2 and 3.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20817”

Application: 7921-0349-00

Location: 15694 – 112 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from One-Acre Residential Zone to Single Family Residential Zone in order to allow subdivision into four single family lots, one with further subdivision potential.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to reduce the minimum (east) side yard setback from 1.8 metres to 0.6 metres to the principal building face for proposed Lot 2; and vary the maximum number of required parking spaces that can be accommodated within the front driveway from 2 vehicles to 3 vehicles.