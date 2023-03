Description of vehicle: 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS with 185898 Kms and VIN 5NPDH4AE1CH125138

The debtor’s name is Sahil JOSHI and the amount owed is $1,954.40

The sale will take place at Rapid Motors on 12750 King George Blvd., Surrey, B.C. V3V 3K5 starting as from March 31st, 2023, to April 13th, 2023, and at any time between 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The registered party of the Repair Lien is Rapid Finance Inc.