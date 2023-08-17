Sanpreet Singh – Name Change

I Sunny Singh s/o Jagbir Singh Ganda holder of Indian passport noL4598894 r/o Vill Niyamatpur, Tehsil Rajpura, Distt Patiala residing at 14969 69a Ave Surrey B.C, V3S0Y9(canada) changed my name to Sanpreet Singh.
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map