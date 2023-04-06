SCRAP METAL DEALER REGULATION NOTICE BYLAW NO. 20913

“SCRAP METAL DEALER REGULATION BYLAW, 2008, NO. 16655, AMENDMENT BYLAW, 2023, NO. 20913”.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Council of the City of Surrey, pursuant to Section 59 of the Community Charter S.B.C. 2003, c.26, to adopt “Scrap Metal Dealer Regulation Bylaw, 2008, No. 16655, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20913” (the “Bylaw”) at a future Regular Council – Public Hearing meeting.

This amendment to the Scrap Metal Dealer Regulation By-law, 2008, No. 16655 includes regulations applicable to Scrap Metal Dealers in relation to catalytic converters; increasing maximum fines; and updating how information is transmitted by Scrap Metal Dealers to the police, as more fully described in Corporate Report 2023-R043.

Section 59(2) Community Charter requires that notice be given and that an opportunity be provided to persons who consider they are affected by the proposed Bylaw to make representations to Council. Should you have any concerns or comments you wish to convey to Council, please submit them in writing by mail (13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8), fax ((604) 501-7578), or email (clerks@surrey.ca) to the City Clerk, no later than Friday, April 21, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

Written comments received will be summarized in a subsequent corporate report to Council prior to the adoption of the Bylaw.

For complete details, the Bylaw and Corporate Report No. 2023-R043 may be viewed on the City of Surrey website, at www.surrey.ca along with this notice.

