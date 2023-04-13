Warehouseman’s Lien Act – ADEBANJO OGUNNIYI

By virtue of the Warehouseman’s Lien Act Whereas, ADEBANJO OGUNNIYI is indebted to Clover Towing Ltd. for storage and tow August 28 2022 on a 2016 Coachman Travel Trailer VIN# 5ZT2CXFC5GA008916 there is presently an amount due and owing $7,303.97 plus any additional costs of storage seizure and sale. For more information: Clover Towing Ltd. 5340 192nd St Surrey, BC. Closing dates for bids April 22, 2023
