April 13, 2023

Warehouseman’s Lien Act – KROWCHUK, TERRI GAIL

By virtue of the Warehouseman’s Lien Act Whereas, KROWCHUK, TERRI GAIL is indebted to Clover Towing Ltd. for storage and tow August 25, 2022 on a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN# 3C6RR7KT2KG664853 there is presently an amount due and owing $7,228.67 plus any additional costs of storage seizure and sale. For more information: Clover Towing Ltd. 5340 192nd St Surrey, BC. Closing dates for bids April 22, 2023.

