Warehouseman’s Lien Act – RAHI MOHSEN

By virtue of the Warehouseman’s Lien Act Whereas, RAHI MOHSEN is indebted to Clover Towing Ltd. for storage and tow July 29, 2022 on a 2022 Yamaha MT09 VIN# JYARN71N5NA000682 there is presently an amount due and owing $4,209.01 plus any additional costs of storage seizure and sale. For more information: Clover Towing Ltd. 5340 192nd St Surrey, BC. Closing dates for bids April 22, 2023.