Warehouseman’s Lien Act – VICTORIA BREWSTER

By virtue of the Warehouseman’s Lien Act Whereas, VICTORIA BREWSTER is indebted to Clover Towing Ltd. for storage and tow Sept 1, 2022 on a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage VIN# ML32F3FJ0JHF11399 there is presently an amount due and owing $7,222.05 plus any additional costs of storage seizure and sale. For more information: Clover Towing Ltd. 5340 192nd St Surrey, BC. Closing dates for bids April 22, 2023.