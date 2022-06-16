September 5, 1931 – June 16, 2022

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Karoline, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on June 16, 2022.

She left us while sleeping peacefully. She was in her 90th year. Karoline was born in Mirow, Poland on September 5, 1931.

She was the beloved mother of Karen (Ian) and Betty (Perry), proud grandmother of Laura, Michelle, Ryan, Alex, Aaron and Athina. She was also the proud great- grandmother of Zoe, Adam, Aiden, Nolan, Lily, Elise, Maddie, Connor, Carson and Kennedy.

Predeceased by her devoted husband George, sisters Adele and Otti, brothers Horst and Ernest and son Ronnie.

Karoline lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker.

She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks, and enjoyed her weekly outings with her knitting ladies. Gardening was also a passion.

Most of all she loved her family and she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

At Karoline’s request, there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Obituary