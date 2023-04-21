Wayne Neil McInnes

Celebrating the Life of Wayne Neil McInnes
August 8, 1961 – December 21, 2022
Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre 14831 – 28 Avenue, Surrey B.C.
Saturday May 06, 2023 at 1 pm

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries