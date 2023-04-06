AND FRANKLY: Political soap opera around Surrey policing issue continues

There will likely be no word on the contentious policing transition in Surrey for another month.

A statement from the office of Solicitor General Mike Farnworth over the past weekend said the “decision will be announced by early May, before tax notices in the City of Surrey are issued.”

This latest promised date is months later than first expected, adding to the cost as Surrey Police Service continues to hire new officers.

This statement comes as Surrey council deals with its budget and an expected tax hike of at least 12.5 per cent, which was reduced from 17.5 per cent by an infusion of provincial money to municipalities. In Surrey’s case, that infusion amounted to $89.9 million.

The huge boost in taxes has been met with anger from taxpayers, almost all of whom have been hit with much higher costs for almost everything in the past year of rampant inflation. Mayor Brenda Locke and her four Surrey Connect councillors likely feel quite immune from that anger, given that the next election is not until 2026.

However, provincial candidates may end up feeling some of that anger, as the next provincial election is scheduled for 2024. Surrey has seven NDP MLAs and if they are seen as imposing extra costs on taxpayers as a result of Farnworth’s decision, it could affect results in at least a couple of Surrey ridings.

The MLAs are being lobbied by the Surrey Police Union, as a report by journalist Bob Mackin in thebreaker.news indicates. Labour lawyer Sebastien Anderson has been hired as a lobbyist by the union and has arranged meetings with Farnworth and NDP MLAs from Surrey, New Westminster and Coquitlam.

On the other side, Mackin also reports that former Vancouver mayoral candidate Mark Marissen was hired by the City of Surrey for $20,000 to lobby senior government officials and express the city’s desire to keep the RCMP.

Marissen is the former spouse of former BC Liberal premier Christy Clark, but perhaps the most relevant fact is that he once headed the federal Liberal campaign team in B.C., when Paul Martin was prime minister.

Also on that team was Shannon Salter, deputy minister to Premier David Eby. The Lobbyist Register indicates the two communicated on Jan. 10, shortly after Marissen’s firm, Burrard Strategy, received the contract from the city.

Late last week, Farnworth also indicated that the report by the commission looking into the response of the RCMP in Nova Scotia to Canada’s worst mass shooting, the killing of 22 people on April 18 and 19, 2020, will play a role in his decision. The commission made numerous recommendations about the RCMP’s administration and training.

All of these factors add to the complexity of the issue, and while they may be legitimate reasons for delay, that doesn’t make taxpayers any happier.

They are paying the bills for all of this – the provincial government, the city government, the lobbyists, and the officers and members of the two competing police organizations.

Taxpayers seem to be the only group being ignored in this political soap opera.

Frank Bucholtz writes twice a month for Black Press Media.

