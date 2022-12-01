Candy Canes and Coal (Dec. 1, 2022)

A Christmas edition of our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Candy canes to Chartwell Imperial Place staff for the awesome ceremony they put on for Doreen and Ross. More candy canes to Now-Leader reporter Anna Burns for the video and for covering their special day.

• Coal to the person who blew leaves out into the street after they fell on their driveway. Just blow them in a pile and pick up the leaves using two rakes like large hands and pop them in your green bin. Blowing leaves out onto the roadway can result in plugged storm sewers drains and make the road slick for drivers or pedestrians if it rains or freezes.

• Candy canes to the city’s parks department for the holiday light display at Bear Creek Park. A magical walk in the park for residents of all ages. This year, the lights are outstanding. Thank you!

• Candy canes to the City of Surrey for the lovely Bear Creek Park forest walk of Christmas lights – free and a delight for all ages. I do not mind my tax dollars spent on a fun activity for all ages to enjoy.

• Coal to Brenda Locke. You are the main reason why we are in this mess with Surrey Police Service. When you voted for municipal police, the transition process started. We spent millions of dollars on the transition. Then you changed your mind and now you want to change it back. Now it will cost us millions more. We are going to spend another four years arguing about how to police this city. Surrey is a big city and we deserve to have our own police force.

• Candy canes to Doug McCallum for many years of service to Surrey. His vision in spearheading a long overdue expansion of SkyTrain will pay huge dividends in the future. It is becoming more apparent each day that his creation of the locally accountable Surrey Police Service is the right decision for our city. Thank you, Mayor McCallum.



