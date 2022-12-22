Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email us at newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Candy Canes and Coal (Dec. 22, 2022)

A Christmas edition of our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Dozens of candy canes to the woman who found my wallet on a bench in Guildford on Dec. 13. I didn’t think I’d ever see it again but when I went to lost and found and it was there, I couldn’t be more thankful and grateful.

• Bless you to the gentleman who used his snow-blower to clear the sidewalk beside our house that I usually shovel (painfully) once I’ve recuperated a bit from doing the driveway. You saved me a very sore back and I am so grateful. Have a wonderful Christmas!

• Stocking full of candy canes to our kind-hearted neighbour for clearing the snow off our driveway. Your selfless act is greatly appreciated. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

• Candy canes to my biggest fan. It is beyond flattering to watch you emulate everything I do year after year.

• Candy canes to residents who shovel, salt and chip away at packed ice on sidewalks in front of their properties and their neighbours. They use their own time and resources (including the purchase of pricey snow-blowers) to do it. These good citizens do this during the course of their busy lives. Perhaps the bylaw-flouting people who also use the sidewalks can lend a helping hand. As one such contributor recently pointed out, “It’s easy.” Merry Christmas and be safe out there.


