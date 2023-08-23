LETTER: Events like Surrey Dyke March are vital to counter expressions of hate

People in our community need to feel safe to ‘express themselves fully’

The Editor,

Re: “Transphobia and homophobia have no place in Surrey, say organizers of 2nd annual Dyke March,” the Now-Leader online.

It was good to see your coverage of the second annual Surrey Dyke March. It’s an important event at an important time. There are very real threats to LGBTQ people in Surrey right now.

Your reporter noted that “there have been several protests at Pride events across Canada in recent months.”

That includes right here in Surrey.

I personally observed a protest against the Pride event outside city hall in June and the protesters were screaming some awful homophobic and transphobic epithets and holding hateful signage. I heard people arriving for Pride saying they did not feel safe – until they saw the welcoming presence of a counter-protest organized by Surrey Dyke March organizers that day. The anti-Pride protesters have since appeared at other events locally.

One of the participants in the Aug. 19 Dyke March told your reporter that, “some queer individuals are scared to speak out, so this event provides a safe space for them to express themselves fully.”

This is needed.

The march organizers are to be commended and thanked for their organizing in our city and for working to counter expressions of hate that appear to be getting more vocal again in Surrey.

May even more take part next year.

Dr. Jeff Shantz, Surrey



