(Surrey Police Service photo)

(Surrey Police Service photo)

Opinion

LETTER: ‘Local control’ means citizenry oversees police force, not municipal goverment

Surrey Police Board says editorial on policing transition missed mark

The Editor,

Re: “So much for local control of Surrey policing,” the Now-Leader editorial, online.

“Local control” is a fundamental principle of municipal policing and was the subject of a recent opinion piece. However, it is important to accurately define what local control means. It does not refer to the mayor and council having control of policing.

Instead, the local control that a municipal police service provides to a community lies in the fact that it is controlled by citizens, not by any level of government.

Surrey Police Service (SPS), like all municipal police agencies in B.C., is governed by a civilian police board. Residents of Surrey can go directly to the police board to voice their concerns and priorities, without having to go through elected officials.

Once the transition to SPS is complete, the governance structure essentially removes policing from politics by allowing the public to access their police service directly.

OUR VIEW: So much for local control of Surrey policing

This is the true strength of a municipal policing model.

While the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General superintends policing for the province, he does so only to ensure that each community is provided with adequate and effective policing. This is the current role the minister is playing in Surrey’s policing transition.

With a municipal policing model, the people of Surrey will have a voice in how policing is conducted in their community. It is the responsibility of the Surrey Police Board to ensure SPS priorities, goals and objectives meet public expectations and those of city council.

The board will also provide full transparency to residents by publicly posting monthly expenditures, current police staffing numbers, public complaints, and collective agreements. Board directors have a deep-rooted interest in having a police service that is accountable to everyone.

This is what “local control” in policing truly means.

Melissa Granum, executive director, Surrey Police Board


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR VIEW: So much for local control of Surrey policing

Just Posted

Three handguns, drugs including fentanyl and heroin, and $90,000 cash were seized Nov. 10 from two homes in Abbotsford and Surrey. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Guns, drugs and $90K seized from homes in Abbotsford and Surrey

The vehicle suspected of being used in an assault with a firework on Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Youth hit in face with firework in Surrey; police looking for white car

(Surrey Police Service photo)
LETTER: ‘Local control’ means citizenry oversees police force, not municipal goverment

South Surrey resident and avid photographer John Cullen captured a flock of Dunlins at Blackie Spit in Crescent Beach with his camera Monday, Nov 21. (John Cullen photo)
South Surrey photographer captures tiny shorebirds during stop on migration route

Pop-up banner image