letter

LETTER: Surrey policing survey shows bias, contains wrong information

Editor:

By the time this letter is published, Mayor Brenda Locke may already be trumpeting the results of a Leger opinion survey on retaining the RCMP in Surrey.

Before accepting the results of that survey, people should hear a little bit about it. The invitation to respond to the survey came by email Thursday, May 4. It was probably the most biased and dishonest opinion survey I have ever seen.

First, throughout the survey it referred to “Doug McCallum’s Surrey Police Service,” as if that was McCallum’s personal police force.

Second, it never made specific reference to the amount the B.C. government was offering to complete the transition.

Instead, it asked whether people felt that money would be better spent “on Surrey hospitals,” as if that offer were an outright grant to Surrey that could be used for any purpose.

Third, in a comparison of costs, it showed on the RCMP side of the ledger only the cost to wind down the SPS.

On the Surrey Police side, it did not show the $150 million commitment from the provincial government, and extended the already questionable $235 million cost for a five-year transition out to 10 years at $445 million.

It is not credible that the transition will take 10 years.

And since a portion of that transition cost represents the capital cost of acquiring vehicles, uniforms, computer equipment etc., should it not also, for consistency, show the 90 per cent of such costs for the RCMP that Surrey already pays as part of the annual RCMP contract?

Nor can it be assumed that RCMP costs won’t increase. Already, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is complaining about the federal government passing on unplanned retroactive costs from the last RCMP contract settlement.

This blatant attempt to skew a public opinion survey to suit Mayor Locke’s biases is even worse than the misrepresentation of an MVRD letter.

Ed Beauregard, South Surrey

Letter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (May 11, 2023)
Next story
LETTERS: Opportunity still exists for Surrey policing referendum

Just Posted

Potentially record-breaking temperatures exceeding 30 degrees are predicted for the Lower Mainland from Friday (May 12) through Tuesday (May 16). /File photo
‘Unseasonably high’ temperatures coming to Lower Mainland this weekend

Former mayor Doug McCallum presided over a Surrey Safe Coalition event for the grand opening of the 84 Avenue expansion between King George Highway and 140 Street, at Nova Church in Surrey on Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘We did it, it’s here, now, today,’ former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum says of 84 Avenue expansion

2023 YWCA Women of Distinction Award winners (from left to right) include Azra Hussain, Adebukola (“Bukkie”) Adewuyi and Lauren Simpson, among 14 women in different categories. (Submitted photos)
Surrey trio among 14 celebrated at sold-out YWCA Women of Distinction Awards gala

Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple located in the 15200-block of 68 Avenue in Newton. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say.
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in Surrey

Pop-up banner image