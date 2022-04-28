LETTERS: Congestion in South Surrey and White Rock already worse than we ever expected

Editor:

Re: Highrises a growing fact of life in many parts of Surrey, April 7

Frank Bucholtz’s column references highrises becoming a fixture in various areas of Surrey. It should be noted all the areas mentioned in Surrey are on a rapid transit route – that is, all except our area.

He also indicates highrises are “being considered” for the Semiahmoo Town Centre; wake-up, area residents, the tall buildings are on their way. First Capital’s latest proposal is for 20, 12, and six storeys going west on Martin from 18 Avenue and 152 Street.

Now is the time to express your concerns by sharing your opinions with the City of Surrey planner and council.

Over the past decades, South Surrey and White Rock have provided more than their fair share of housing, which has produced a higher level of congestion than we ever expected.

Barb Paton, Surrey

Letter to the Editor