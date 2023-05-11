letter

LETTERS: Opportunity still exists for Surrey policing referendum

Editor:

Is ex-Mayor Doug McCallum prematurely dancing in the aisles?

His painful opposition to an earlier policing referendum has not served the people of Surrey well.

While I have never voted NDP, Premier Eby is right that the confusion over the future of Surrey policing has gone on too long. I am impressed by the calibre of both the RCMP and Surrey Police Service officers who recently responded to our numerous break-ins. It is a tragedy that these hard-working, courageous officers are still stuck in political limbo about their futures.

As mentioned by Peace Arch News columnist Frank Bucholtz, Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis says that we need a referendum to settle this ‘political football’ once and for all.

Our South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford have both called for this referendum.

Otherwise, we will remain captive to the whims of whoever is the current Surrey mayor. Premier Eby and Mayor Locke presently seem like the irresistible force battling the immovable object. Only a Surrey Police referendum will remove this logjam, ending the nightmare for Surrey residents.

Many Surrey residents don’t know that the City of Surrey originally had their own police force. The RCMP replaced them by referendum in 1950.

The NDP could have saved us money and grief if they had given the Surrey residents a referendum over the decision to bring in the Surrey Police Service or keep the RCMP.

Surrey deserves a choice.

Ed Hird, Surrey

