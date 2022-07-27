File photo

File photo

OUR VIEW: Be a Surrey blood donation ‘Long weekend hero’

You can book an appointment now on blood.ca, using the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283)

Did you know that even though every second Canadian is eligible to give blood, only one in 81 donates?

That’s according to Canadian Blood Services, which is looking for August “Long weekend heroes” in Surrey to donate blood, plasma and platelets.

The CBS says it needs more than 100,000 new donors each year to meet the demand. But in June, it reported that during the COVID-19 pandemic the number of regular donors dropped by roughly 31,000, the lowest turnout in a decade.

The CBS says summer months always present a challenge to get blood donations, but we all need to remember that the need doesn’t disappear with good weather.

“When some are enjoying cottage fun, cancer patients, accident victims and people with blood disorders are in need of lifesaving blood products,” a recent CBS press release states.

Truly, none of us know when we might rely on the gift of life provided by selfless donors.

Surrey’s donation centre is located at Unit C2 15285-101 Avenue, where there are more than 400 appointments to fill at donation events slated for the following dates and times: Friday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 1 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 4 from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You can book an appointment now on blood.ca, using the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

As the Canadian Blood Services says, “It’s in you to give.”

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

blood donorSurrey

Previous story
LETTER: Ranked voting would be simple solution to vote-splitting in Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey city hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council adds five more towers to skyline

Teaser photo only
Music and meditation to fill Surrey City Hall, plaza during new 2-day festival in August

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Police make $8M drug bust, 2 arrests related to Lower Mainland gang activity

Ripudaman Singh Malik
Two charged with first-degree murder in Ripudaman Singh Malik shooting in Surrey