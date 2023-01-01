OUR VIEW: Let’s rise above the challenges of a new year

It is times like these to extend a helping hand to the downtrodden

It’s difficult to look at the year ahead without a sense of uncertainty and a semblance of foreboding.

There’s no arguing that we’re still dealing with the hangover induced by a two-year pandemic that continues to walk silently in our midst.

The prognosis for the economy’s health isn’t much better in 2023 either, with the cost of everything from the fuel we burn going to the grocery store to the items we purchase all rising at an alarming rate when we can least afford it.

If that global reality isn’t bad enough for the average working Joe or Joanne, the spectre of the R-word hangs on the horizon, although most politicians loathe saying recession out loud.

We will, however, keep our noses above water and continue to tread within striking distance of shore because that’s what we do. No matter how close we get to the snapping point, an elastic-like resilience is embedded in our past and future.

For many, it’s fortified by the love we share with family and friends that never dampens, despite the torrents of rain we can’t control.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case for those ravaged by homelessness, those who struggle with mental health and addiction, and those who’ve bottomed out because of any number of demons or misfortunes they could not predict or find the strength to control. Food banks and charities are struggling with too much need and not enough resources.

In times like these, it’s up to those with feet on solid ground to extend a supportive hand to the downtrodden, even when we are stuck in survival mode.

We can still make a significant difference by volunteering a few hours of idle time, offering words of comfort or a kind gesture – no questions asked – no matter how bad it gets.

In times like these, sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference for someone you don’t know.

– Black Press Media



