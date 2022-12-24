OUR VIEW: Merry Christmas, Surrey!

From everyone at the ‘Surrey Now-Leader,’ we wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas. (Photo: Anna Burns)

May everyone’s heart be warm for what looks to be a cold Christmas 2022.

Those of us fortunate to have food, shelter, family and friends should not only be counting our blessings but also helping those who do not, striving to bring some comfort and light into their lives as well.

The Bible, which is indelibly connected to Christmas, speaks to the concept of agape love. Of the six types of loves that were identified by the ancient Greeks, this is the big one.

Sadly, it seems to be in decline these days.

Agape love manifests itself in empathy, charity, compassion, mercy, magnanimity of spirit, self-sacrifice, and generously sharing all things good – such as time, for example. Agape love is something that ideally should be exercised year-round, not just at Christmas, and applies to not only individuals but to institutions, businesses and governments as well.

Sometimes it’s not easy to love. The author C.S. Lewis wrote, “To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken.”

In 1 Corinthians 14, in the New Testament, the Apostle Paul tells us: “If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.”

Heavy concept there. Imagine if only we all heeded these words not only during Christmas, but year-round.

There’s no time like the present to get your agape on.



