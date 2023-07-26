Photo: Tom Zytaruk

Photo: Tom Zytaruk

OUR VIEW: Never give up, Surrey

Friday, Aug. 18 has been proclaimed “Never Give Up Day” in Surrey

Friday, Aug. 18 has been proclaimed “Never Give Up Day” in Surrey.

So proclaimed by Mayor Brenda Locke, the timing of this item on Monday night’s city council agenda couldn’t have been lost on her as it appears, for the time being at least, that she’s entirely prepared to continue her pitched battle with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth over who gets to police Surrey into the foreseeable future – the Mounties, or the Surrey Police Service.

That pressing issue aside, who among us couldn’t use a good healthy dose of Never Give Up every once in a while?

You know, pull yourself up by your bootstraps, get back in the game, forge ahead, never surrender, make headway, damn the torpedoes – full speed ahead, don’t throw in the towel, indomitability of the human spirit and all that stuff.

Fleetwood Mac even made a song about it.

On Mondays, it’s customary for mayors to make proclamations.

This is how Locke’s went:

“Never Give up Day – the City of Surrey proudly joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on Friday, August 18, 2023. Never Give Up Day seeks to inspire community members to persevere and remember that even in hard times they can keep going and accomplish their goals.

“Now therefore be it resolved that I, Brenda Locke, do hereby declare August the 18, 2023 as Never Give Up Day in the City of Surrey.”

Certainly we all can appreciate the concept, which of course need not be confined to a single box on the calendar though it is nice someone thought to build a special day around it.

Never Give Up Day.

Has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Editorial Surrey OUR VIEW Now-Leader opinion

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR VIEW: Surrey contemplations on fire and water

Just Posted

The scene at a previous PICS Mega Job Fair held at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex. (Submitted photo)
4,000+ job-seekers expected at PICS Mega Job Fair in Surrey on Thursday, July 27

Surrey Councillor Harry Bains. (Submitted photo)
Surrey councillor wants family doctors prioritized

Brella Community Services Society and Crescent Housing Society will likely merge, after the board and membership of Crescent Housing voted in favour of a merger with Brella. (Eduardo Barrios photo/Unsplash)
Merger in works for Brella, Crescent Housing societies in South Surrey

Swim lessons in Surrey are now offered by Lifesaving Society in its Swim for Life program. (File photo)
Surrey moves to 2 start dates for rec registration in response to online system crash