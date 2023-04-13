Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (April 13, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Roses to B.C.’s public safety minister and solicitor general, who has taken his time to make an informed decision about the future of policing in our city. After requesting more information from all sides, he is now reviewing the Mass Casualty Commission report, which outlined many deficiencies within the RCMP. The narrow victory of our mayor in the last election might have a much different result if it were held today.

• Rotten tomatoes to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth for stalling with his decision regarding RCMP and Surrey Police Service. If he thinks the Surrey Police Service is so great, how come they have RCMP in his home town of Port Coquitlam? When is Port Coquitlam getting its own police force?

• Tons of rotten tomatoes to former mayor Doug McCallum and his colleagues Nagra, Elford, Guerra and Patton for the fiascos facing the present council.

• Rotten tomatoes to the weather lately. Bring on spring already!


newsroom@surreynowleader.com
Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

