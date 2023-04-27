Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (April 27, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• It’s tradition in my neighbourhood to place free items on the curb for others to consider. Over the years, my household has followed this practise, putting out pieces in hopes that it makes someone else happy. I was shocked to find one of my items smashed to bits. This was done intentionally. I cleaned up all the pieces. Rotten tomatoes to the person(s) who did this. Lesson learned, I won’t be putting out anything again.

• Rotten tomatoes for the mayor for her recent outrageous antics. How can you condone new Surrey Police Service staff being held back from patrolling our streets while the remaining RCMP members continue to work piles of overtime? Don’t you think you have a responsibility to consider the safety of our citizens and the burden you are putting on taxpayers? Do you feel so obligated to the Mounties and their union that supported your campaign that nothing else matters? Resign before you embarrass yourself and our city any more.

• Rotten tomatoes to all the debt Doug McCallum left the City of Surrey in. This is why our taxes are so high. Where is his apology? Rotten tomatoes to his legacy.

• Rotten tomatoes to the low-life in Fleetwood who threatened an employee at a corner store and then harassed me. You are without a doubt sick in the head. Not to worry, you’ve been reported to the police and they have you on file. Lay off the drugs and grow up. Roses go to the police officer who took care of the problem. He came to assist me very quickly when I flagged him down. Your hard work knows no bounds, so thank you very much for all your help.

• Rotten tomatoes to those criticizing Mayor Locke. Those TransLink meetings are not straightforward. The mayors all couldn’t even get straight what they thought happened.


