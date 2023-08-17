Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 17, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to the driver of a blue sedan who not only ran the flashing lights at the crosswalk at 140 Street and 18 Avenue as my family and I were partly through the crosswalk, but also had the nerve to give us the finger as he drove past.

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey. What good are tickets and wristbands if no one checks how many people are in the gym? Some people pay, some do not.

• A beautiful, long-stemmed rose to all the people who give up their seat for me on the SkyTrain. It is so thoughtful and so appreciated.

• Roses to the helpful, knowledgeable staff in the pharmacy department at London Drugs Guildford.

• Roses to the nice young man who came to my assistance in the Tim Horton’s parking lot. I really appreciate your efforts on my behalf.

• Rotten tomatoes to the driver in the Tesla who threw her cigarette butt out the window. You care enough about the environment to spend all that money on a Tesla but can’t be bothered to use a garbage? Seems legit.



