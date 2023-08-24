Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 24, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Who invented air conditioning? Roses to them.

• A meat wagon full of rotten tomatoes to Surrey taxpayers for being so complacent about the City of Surrey’s bloated management. The City of Surrey should be audited.

• A bank full of rotten tomatoes to my bank. I walked in the other morning to all new tellers and the teller I got did not provide me with any customer service. What has happened to customer service when dealing with the public?

• Roses to the Salvation Army for helping the less fortunate. When donating to thrift stores, you may want to see how much they donate to charity.

• Rotten tomatoes to people who take up two parking spaces in parking lots. Learn to drive.

• Roses to my favourite mechanics – my only mechanics. You are the best. Try VAP in Surrey for honest, on-time work.

• Roses to restaurants that serve a salad in a cold bowl. Roses for food that is supposed to be hot served hot. Rotten tomatoes for lukewarm food and cold fries.

• A truck load of rotten tomatoes to people who answer online marketplace ads with, “is this still available?” The seller answers, “yes, (the item) will be posted until it is sold.” Then there is no further e-mail. The question should have been, “is this item still available –I am not really interested in buying it, I am just taking a survey of this item for my own purpose.” Please, if you are not interested in buying the item at the asking price, don’t waste the seller’s time.

• Red roses to city councillor Linda Annis. She’s the most straightforward person on council and if she’s running for mayor in the next four years, I will definitely support her all the way. Keep on telling it like it is.

• Rotten tomatoes to Mayor Brenda Locke. She’s made it very clear that she puts politics over policing. I will never vote for her again.

• Rotten tomatoes to grown men and women who pass gas loudly in public and laugh about it. Grow up and act like an adult.

• Rotten tomatoes to people who cuss and drop F-bombs every five minutes. It’s repulsive. Try speaking more intelligently if you want people to respect you.



