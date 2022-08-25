Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 25, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey city council. Running a city with two police forces that taxpayers fund and you won’t listen to us. Hope you are all voted out in October.

• Rotten tomatoes to people who put out leg traps for rodents. Your actions cause young animals to die an ugly death or loss of leg – if they are able to gnaw off the trap. It could be a neighbour’s dog or cat. Ignorant!

• A garage full of roses to the unknown neighbour who reported to police that our garage door was open in the wee hours. Our dogs alerted us to a police officer with flashlights in the front yard. You are a wonderful neighbour! Also a garage full of roses to the RCMP officer who attended in the middle of the night to keep us safe. We appreciate your hard work in this city and hope you stay. Thank you also for helping us evict horrible renters who invaded the peace of our quiet neighbourhood and the daily occurrences you attended.

• A smelly rotten tomato to the person who insulted us loud neighbours. We’re not all that bad. Besides, it works both ways. We can hear you too.

• Rotten tomatoes to the province that collects vacancy tax from vacant homes. Why is the money not used to keep the yard from looking like the abandoned, waist deep jungle it is or why doesn’t the city follow up on those vacant properties?

• Rotten tomatoes to the residents on 132A who are dumping there soiled, dirty mattresses on the side of the road, and to the City of Surrey for not doing anything about it. It’s disgusting.



