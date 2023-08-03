Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 3, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• Rotten tomatoes to the local politicians who keep trying to force their agendas on us for the past several years. Wasting money on your agendas doesn’t help the people of Surrey. Work towards what the community needs, such as health care where more is so desperately needed. Roses to all the police, health care workers and firefighters who work tirelessly to help us.

• Roses to our Mayor Brenda Locke for fighting an uphill battle to keep our RCMP in Surrey. It was always going to be a lost cause as Mike Farnworth had made his decision long before this whole fiasco started. Rotten tomatoes to Farnworth and Doug McCallum for putting Surrey through years of uncertainty and the cost of two police forces.

• Roses to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth for his decision. It’s great that we’re finally moving ahead with the Surrey Police Service. The RCMP have served us well but it’s about time we update our policing model. Change is good. Rotten tomatoes to people who refuse to accept change.

• The most rotten tomatoes to people who trash other people. Smart people talk about ideas. Dumb people talk about others.

• Rotten tomatoes to the rude annoying man who told me not to open up the Bob Marley shirts at the Caribbean Days festival. His excuse – ‘they are the same’ and’ it’s too much work for me to fold.’ Congrats, you lost yourself a costumer!


newsroom@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Family, friends across B.C. mourn loss of a special young man

Just Posted

Police say the white Tesa drove south on 128 Street past the scene of the hit-and-run just after it happened. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
White Telsa may have dash cam footage of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Surrey

Kids and parents have fun during a previous Big Bounce event. The Big Bounce Canada is bringing the world’s biggest bouncy castle to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Aug. 12 to Sept. 3. (Photo submitted: The Big Bounce Canada)
‘Big Bounce’ to open on Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Photo surrey.ca
City of Surrey selling trees

(Submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey woman becomes first nurse practitioner clinician scientist in B.C.