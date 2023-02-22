Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Feb. 16, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• A test tube full of rotten tomatoes to the blood-testing site for the increase in price of a Vitamin D test in B.C. Ontario only pays $41 while B.C. must pay $68 for the same test. Not to mention, why is this not covered by MSP?

• Fragrant roses to the lovely woman who cleans up Hyland Road every week. Very much appreciated, but sad that it’s necessary to pick up other’s garbage.

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey Police Service and its rogue attitude and disregard for Surrey taxpayers. You won’t listen to the mayor and council, nor are you being accountable to the public that pays your over-inflated salaries. Once Farnworth gives you the boot, we’re the ones left picking up the pieces.

• Rotten tomatoes to those who stop and hold up traffic, especially on 80th and 76th, trying to turn left across double yellow lines into their driveways on the other side of the road. Those streets are busy enough without that!

• Rotten tomatoes to sick travellers who go into and airport and get on an airplane with no mask – hacking, coughing, sneezing – with no consideration of other people or their wellbeing.



newsroom@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey