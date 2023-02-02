Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Feb. 2, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to organizations that require appointments be made online and offer no alternative for people who are unable to access the internet. There are many reasons why people are unable to make appointments online (medical reasons). Roses to organizations that offer alternatives.

• Rotten tomatoes to all the mayors who have wasted our tax dollars in Surrey. Dianne Watts and Linda Hepner had started the light-rail transit that was cancelled by Doug McCallum. Then we had McCallum start his police force without a referendum. Surrey taxpayers cannot afford these huge back-and-forth mistakes.

• Rotten tomatoes to the provincial government. They still haven’t even decided who’s going to be policing Surrey and yet here we are paying high tax dollars for two police forces. Make up your minds already so that we all can move on with our lives. What’s the holdup?

• Roses to the kind person who stopped to help jump-start my car in the parking lot of Buy-Low Foods at 108 Avenue and 148 Street. What a boost (haha) to see that passersby are still friendly and helpful. Thanks again, Trevor!

• Rotten tomatoes to drivers who don’t sweep all the snow off their vehicles. It’s not only dangerous for you, but for all the others on the road as well. Don’t be so lazy.^

• Roses to my wife for being chosen as a trainer for her company. I will miss you when you travel but I am sure proud of you!



