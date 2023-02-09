Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Feb. 9, 2023)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

• A bundle of roses to the woman who lives in my neighbourhood with the bright yellow “Welcome” door. Thank you for helping me when my car needed a jump start in the middle of the road.

• Rotten tomatoes to the people who harassed Bingchen Gao with false espionage charges and more rotten tomatoes to their financiers. Roses to Mr. Gao and his wife who have endured this slander. They deserve justice.

• Rotten tomatoes to Van City for their continued closure of the Guildford branch on Saturdays. Every other branch in Surrey is open. Are Guildford patrons second class? How about the ambulatory challenged or those who have no vehicle? Call a cab in order to do your banking? Not only that, but now patrons have to deal with homeless sleeping in the foyer as they try to do their banking. Is it time for patrons to switch to one of the other banks across the road?

• Roses would go to the mayor and the City of Surrey if they would charge all the homeowners who have illegal suites, make them pay for all the services they are using and pay the appropriate amount of taxes. After all, they are getting tax-free money for their suites. Just go on MLS and see all the suites in garages.

• Rotten tomatoes to the people who act like know-it-all jerks on social media. It has brought out the worst in all of us, including vanity (countless attention-seeking selfies).



