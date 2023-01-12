Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Jan. 12, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to the thousands of drivers who speed through Cloverdale every day like it’s a raceway. The hill on Highway 10 down in to Cloverdale is the worst! That intersection is so dangerous now, when the new hospital goes in down the road the traffic will be worse. Something needs to be done now!

• Roses to the staff of the surgical ward at Surrey Memorial Hospital. I recently had total knee surgery and I have nothing but praise for the entire staff – doctor, nurses, physio, cleaning staff and the admitting staff, including day care, OR and PAR personal. Thank you for the excellent care.

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey and an entitled, attention-seeking resident who recently jumped the published snow clearing priority routes to have a small, non-sloped cul-de-sac cleared (not listed on the priority route map) merely by stating 62-year-old ‘retired seniors’ (with no disabilities by the way) live in the area. This clearing was done in favour of the numerous non-cleared city property adjacent sidewalks that remained uncleared presenting pedestrians with difficulty reaching bus routes to get to work.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

