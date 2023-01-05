Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Jan. 5, 2023)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• Roses to the Surrey Now-Leader for being our community newspaper. Being in my 80s, I appreciate getting the community news delivered to my door each week.

• Roses to all the firefighters who came to Ashira Court Apartments to shut off a fire alarm on Dec. 21/22. They were very pleasant and it was a very speedy response. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and a Merry Christmas to all of you who attended and all the best in the New Year! You made our night just a little less annoying.

• Rotten tomatoes to both RCMP and SPS supporters who viciously attack each other on social media. What is wrong with you people? You’re behaving 10 times worse than kids in the schoolyard. Haven’t you got better things to do with your time?

• Roses to our wonderful neighbour who, unknown to my husband and I, had cleared the part of our driveway that we didn’t have the energy to finish. Our neighbour also cleared the snow in our cul-de-sac which made it possible for me to be able to get out onto the main street without getting stuck. And on top of that, the sidewalk that we are responsible for clearing was also done. This is so very much appreciated as we are in our 70s and this work is painful and backbreaking. The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Surrey! All the best for the holiday season and the New Year!

• Roses to the young couple who on Boxing day stopped on 88 Avenue to see if my husband and I needed help when we had pulled over with our flashers on because we had a flat tire. Thank you for kindness.

• A big bag of stinky coal goes to the grumpy pharmacist who was rude and impatient with me over the phone. Don’t like your job? Quit.

• Dozens of roses to our neighbours for clearing the snow that was piled up in front of cars and pushing out the cars that were stuck on Dec 20.

• Rotten tomatoes to the adults who smoke their marijuana near my house. You smell disgusting. There’s a time and place for everything. Grow up.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey