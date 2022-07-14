Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 14, 2022)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

• Thank you to the man who helped my parents in their 80s in Newton on June 29. My dad was pushing his wife in her wheelchair after her medical appointment and was getting distressed because he couldn’t find their taxi. The medical office had locked their door, so they could not return for help. You noticed and offered to stay with them until their taxi came. Now he can’t find the paper with your phone number on it so I hope you get to see this. We are all so grateful to you going out of your way to help.

• Rotten tomatoes to Mayor Doug McCallum’s city staff for requesting the Surrey RCMP not to be part of Canada Day opening ceremonies.

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey’s bylaw department. Where are you? I live in a neighbourhood where vehicles are illegally parked, trees are being cut down illegally and front and back yards are being paved or blacktopped. How can you drive down a street and not notice the illegally parked vehicles and do nothing about it?

• Roses to New Westminster councillor Mary Trentadue, who is working on finding solutions in government for mayor and councillors, making them accountable for what they do.

• I would like to send out a huge truck load of roses to the paramedics and firefighters who assisted me at my home and to all the doctors and nurses at Surrey Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care I received from all attendees involved. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey’s new police chief. How long is it going to take to get to 820 Surrey Police officers? (by that time you will need hundreds more) At this rate we will have two police forces for many years to come. How can we afford Surrey Police Service, Mayor McCallum? Are you listening?



